This comes two weeks after Xi wrapped up a three-day state visit to Moscow, where he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin vowed to deepen their “comprehensive strategic partnership”, in a joint statement that also pledged to deepen science, technology and educational ties.

03:41 Xi and Putin deepen China-Russia partnership in Moscow talks, but no Ukraine peace deal details

Details of the planned MPEI campus follow close on the heels of an unprecedented agreement between the Hainan provincial government and Germany’s Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (FH Bielefeld).

Advertisement

The FH Bielefeld campus in Hainan’s Yangpu economic development zone would be the first foreign-run college to operate independently on Chinese soil, according to an official statement on the deal signed in December.

FH Bielefeld, which focuses on business and engineering, would work with the province to aid “the development of advanced manufacturing, hi-tech industries, and industry specialisation”, the statement said.

Allowing foreign educational institutes to operate without a local joint venture is seen as a rare move in China. But Hainan is an exception, as a free-trade port and special economic zone that offers preferential tax policies.

Beijing also aims to make the popular resort island a hub for renowned international schools by 2025.

The province will focus on building an “international education and innovation hub”, Cao Xiankun, the Communist Party secretary for the provincial education department, told the Hainan Daily last month.

Advertisement

Apart from allowing independently run schools, the department is also co-running programmes with six domestic and international institutions, like that between the University of Electric Science and Technology of China and the University of Glasgow.