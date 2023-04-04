Beijing’s top envoy to France called on Paris to remove obstacles for Chinese investment and revealed that a series of deals would be signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China this week. Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye said Beijing and Paris would expand their economic partnership in aerospace, nuclear energy and agriculture while exploring cooperation in green energy and technology during Macron’s first state visit to China in more than three years. Macron, who is travelling with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen , will start his three-day visit on Wednesday. War in Ukraine to headline Macron-Xi talks on French president’s China trip Lu called for an increase in bilateral investment, noting Chinese investment in France was far less than French investment in China. He asked Paris to overcome “interference from third parties” and give Chinese companies greater access to the French market. “Expanding two-way investment is an important direction [for France and China]. The total value of Chinese investment in France is far smaller than the total value of French investment in China. The imbalance is prominent,” he said in an interview with Nouvelles d’Europe, a Chinese-language newspaper based in Paris. “Chinese companies hope to expand investment in France and contribute to France’s economic recovery and job creation. [We] hope France will also overcome third-party interference factors and actively provide Chinese companies with an open, fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment, especially in telecommunications and hi-tech fields.” He also encouraged small and medium French enterprises to start businesses in China, adding that Beijing would strengthen intellectual property protections and provide them with a fair and just business environment. Ukraine is expected to be high on Macron’s agenda in China. Both Macron and von der Leyen are expected to pressure Beijing over its position on the Ukraine war, which the West views as aligning with Russia. Lu reaffirmed that China was siding with peace, saying China was willing to discuss the crisis with France to push the parties to “truly build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture”. Lu said Beijing’s ties with France and the European Union had encountered obstacles in recent years as a result of US efforts to contain China, misunderstandings resulting from the lack of exchanges during the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to the EU’s China strategy. He said China and the EU did not have serious conflicts of interest, and stronger cooperation between the two sides would be helpful for world peace and stability. EU chief calls for muscular policy to counter China’s ‘alternative world order’ Macron and von der Leyen’s visit comes as the bloc remains divided on its overall China approach while sharpening its criticism of Beijing-Moscow ties. Macron will lead a business delegation with more than 60 executives from a range of French companies, including Airbus and Electricite de France. The latter helped build China’s first commercial nuclear power station in Shenzhen and has several new energy projects with China. Reuters reported that Airbus was in talks with China for a jet order ahead of Macron’s visit. In a speech last week, von der Leyen called on the EU to lessen its economic dependence on China, which she accused of pursuing “a systemic change of the international order”. She also signalled that a landmark trade deal between China and the bloc would be shelved. Chinese investments in the bloc have faced increased scrutiny over national security risks as China-EU relations have become strained. Macron, a strong advocate for the bloc’s push for “strategic autonomy” , openly criticised Germany’s decision last year to allow the state-owned China Ocean Shipping Company to become a shareholder in a firm that operates terminals at the Hamburg port, one of the busiest in Europe. The Netherlands is set to join the US in restricting semiconductor exports to China, while Huawei’s 5G equipment faces a ban in Germany as Washington steps up its tech containment strategy against China. In 2020 and 2021, Chinese investments in Europe stood at €7.9 billion (US$8.4 billion) and €10.6 billion respectively, down from a peak of €47.4 billion in 2016. The drop in investment was the result of the Covid-19 pandemic, capital controls in China and the EU’s stricter screening mechanism for foreign direct investments since 2020. Investments related to state-owned firms fell to a 20-year low in 2021, according to a report compiled by the Rhodium Group and the Mercator Institute for China Studies. France ranked third among European countries in the amount of Chinese investment it received in 2021, following the Netherlands and Germany. Data from China’s commerce ministry showed that the total value of Chinese investments in France (US$5.11 billion) was about one-quarter that of French investments in China (US$20.08 billion) during the first three quarters of 2022.