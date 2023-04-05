French President Emmanuel Macron welcoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris on Monday. But the two leaders may disagree sharply on how to deal with China during their trip to Beijing. Photo: AFP
In Beijing trip, European leaders’ unity on China will be put to the test
- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday
- They will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Macron, hoping to firm economic ties, is less hawkish than von der Leyen
