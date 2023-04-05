Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said ties between Hanoi and Beijing were “at a new historical starting point” during a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Top Chinese officials stress infrastructure, supply chains in talks with Asean powers

  • Premier Li Qiang tells Vietnamese counterpart Beijing and Hanoi should promote belt and road and act as forces of stability in Asia-Pacific
  • China’s top diplomat Wang Yi calls for stronger defence cooperation with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy and most populous country

Zhao Ziwen
Updated: 4:01pm, 5 Apr, 2023

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said ties between Hanoi and Beijing were “at a new historical starting point” during a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday. Photo: AP
