Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said ties between Hanoi and Beijing were “at a new historical starting point” during a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Top Chinese officials stress infrastructure, supply chains in talks with Asean powers
- Premier Li Qiang tells Vietnamese counterpart Beijing and Hanoi should promote belt and road and act as forces of stability in Asia-Pacific
- China’s top diplomat Wang Yi calls for stronger defence cooperation with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy and most populous country
