The US is seeking to curb China’s ability to make advanced semiconductors. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks WTO review of chip export restrictions led by US

  • Chinese representative says US, Japan and Netherlands may have ‘violated’ trade body’s principles, according to state television
  • Beijing also calls for the WTO to be notified if there is a deal between the countries to limit China’s access to chip-making equipment

Cyril Ip
Updated: 6:15pm, 5 Apr, 2023

