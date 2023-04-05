The US is seeking to curb China’s ability to make advanced semiconductors. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks WTO review of chip export restrictions led by US
- Chinese representative says US, Japan and Netherlands may have ‘violated’ trade body’s principles, according to state television
- Beijing also calls for the WTO to be notified if there is a deal between the countries to limit China’s access to chip-making equipment
