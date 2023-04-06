US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (centre) greets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) for a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California
- Kevin McCarthy welcoming Tsai Ing-wen alongside bipartisan group of lawmakers marks highest-profile gathering since Nancy Pelosi’s visit last August
- Beijing threatened retaliation, with Chinese embassy in Washington conveying ‘deep concern and firm opposition’ to meeting
