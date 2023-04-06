The Shandong aircraft carrier group passing through the Bashi Strait on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwanese National Defence Ministry
China’s PLA fleet sails near Taiwan as Tsai-Ing wen and Kevin McCarthy meet, while Beijing voices its displeasure
- Taiwanese president’s meeting with US House speaker took place despite repeated warnings from Beijing
- The PLA’s second aircraft carrier passed near the island on Wednesday, on the way to its first-ever manoeuvres in the West Pacific
