The Shandong aircraft carrier group passing through the Bashi Strait on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwanese National Defence Ministry
China’s PLA fleet sails near Taiwan as Tsai-Ing wen and Kevin McCarthy meet, while Beijing voices its displeasure

  • Taiwanese president’s meeting with US House speaker took place despite repeated warnings from Beijing
  • The PLA’s second aircraft carrier passed near the island on Wednesday, on the way to its first-ever manoeuvres in the West Pacific

Amber Wang and Lawrence Chung
Amber Wang in Beijingand Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Apr, 2023

