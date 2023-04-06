French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Premier Li Qiang says China values ties with France, and consensus from Macron’s visit will make them stronger
- Li says Macron is first major Western leader received by China in Xi Jinping’s third term, which ‘shows the importance of the China-France relations’
- French president is leading a business delegation of more than 60 executives from top French enterprises to Beijing in a rejection of decoupling from China
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP