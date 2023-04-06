French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Premier Li Qiang says China values ties with France, and consensus from Macron’s visit will make them stronger

  • Li says Macron is first major Western leader received by China in Xi Jinping’s third term, which ‘shows the importance of the China-France relations’
  • French president is leading a business delegation of more than 60 executives from top French enterprises to Beijing in a rejection of decoupling from China

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 1:40pm, 6 Apr, 2023

