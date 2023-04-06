Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud shake hands with their Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Iran and Saudi Arabia announce immediate restoration of diplomatic ties after historic meeting in Beijing
- Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian signed a joint statement restoring ties with immediate effect after the meeting
- Beijing’s role in sealing the deal has highlighted its increasing influence in the Middle East and warm relationship with the rival regional powers
