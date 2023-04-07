Beijing says 23 countries, including 16 in Africa, benefited from China’s role in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Africa relations
China took on outsized debt relief burden under G20 pandemic aid plan, study finds

  • Group of 20, IMF and the World Bank launched Debt Service Suspension Initiative in 2020 to ease pressure on poorer nations as Covid-19 raged
  • China held 30 per cent of the claims but backed 63 per cent of payment deferrals, Johns Hopkins’ China Africa Research Initiative study finds

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Apr, 2023

