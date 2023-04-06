Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy wrap up their remarks in the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Tsai-McCarthy meeting: Beijing talks tough on Taiwan but expected to tone down military response
- Beijing roundly condemns the meeting on US soil and stations an aircraft carrier southeast of the island
- Nevertheless there are signs Beijing and Washington are willing to contain the fallout
