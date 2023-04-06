Ukraine played a leading role in the talks between Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: Xi and Macron call for de-escalation in Ukraine war as French leader says ‘I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses’
- EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who travelled to Beijing with the French president, says the conflict is ‘crucial’ to the bloc’s relations with China
- The Chinese leader also urged Europe to maintain its strategic autonomy amid a debate among its leaders over whether to follow the hardline US stance on Beijing
