European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) arrive for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe is ‘counting on China’ to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaders tell Xi Jinping in Beijing
- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron deliver united message to Chinese president during visit
- But as French leader signed over 20 business deals on China trip, EU chief took sterner line with Xi on economic grievances, human rights and Taiwan
