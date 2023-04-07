European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says ‘wishful thinking’ to expect Beijing to compromise on Taiwan

  • Chinese leader makes first public comment since Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  • Xi made the remarks in a meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday

Teddy Ng
Updated: 10:46am, 7 Apr, 2023

