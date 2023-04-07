US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen shake hands after making statements to the press on April 5, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Mainland China sanctions US and Taiwanese institutes and individuals in retaliation for Tsai Ing-wen’s visit
- The Hudson Institute and Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and senior executives are banned from entering or doing business in Beijing’s territory
- Also sanctioned are Taiwan’s representative in the US, Hsiao Bi-khim, for her role in Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
