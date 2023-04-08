Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31. The two countries have agreed to boost trade ties and economic cooperation. Photo: AP
Beijing signals importance of neighbours amid ‘growing weariness’ from the West
- The leaders of Singapore and Malaysia both visited China last week in trips seen as showing ‘positivity in relations’
- Beijing might be convinced to ‘smooth over potential rough spots’ so region remains receptive to its initiatives, analyst says
