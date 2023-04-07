Hong Kong tycoon Jonathan Choi Koon-shum has funded several arts and culture projects in France. Photo: David Wong
By putting business over politics, Hong Kong can lead China and France to stronger ties, entrepreneur says
- While EU views of Hong Kong have shifted in recent years, it still serves as ‘connector’ between China and the world, says Jonathan Choi Koon-shum
- The Sunwah Group chairman says foreigners appreciate city’s ‘no strings attached’ approach to funding business and cultural projects
