French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by students as he arrives at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by students as he arrives at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Macron’s visit to Guangzhou university a lesson in past cooperation and a push for future academic ties with China

  • On last day of China trip, French president addresses students at Sun Yat-sen University on the importance of contemporary research on relations
  • Macron also raised Ukraine war in speech, which he described as a ‘manifest violation of our international law’

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 8:21pm, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by students as he arrives at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by students as he arrives at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE