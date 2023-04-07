French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by students as he arrives at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
Macron’s visit to Guangzhou university a lesson in past cooperation and a push for future academic ties with China
- On last day of China trip, French president addresses students at Sun Yat-sen University on the importance of contemporary research on relations
- Macron also raised Ukraine war in speech, which he described as a ‘manifest violation of our international law’
