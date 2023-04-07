The downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon set back plans to get official exchanges back on track. Photo: AFP
The downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon set back plans to get official exchanges back on track. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US and China urged to boost travel and exchanges to stop further fraying in ties

  • A study warns that relations have reached a ‘level of animosity not seen since the late 1960s’ and call for increased contact between the two sides
  • The two authors, a US academic and a Chinese one, made rare visits to the other’s country at the height of the pandemic

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:02pm, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon set back plans to get official exchanges back on track. Photo: AFP
The downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon set back plans to get official exchanges back on track. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE