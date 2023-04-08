Nigeria has secured financing for the next section of its railway modernisation plan, three years after the Export-Import Bank of China withdrew support. Photo: Reuters
Is China making a cautious return to African infrastructure funding?
- After three years in the financing wilderness, Nigeria has struck a new deal with a different Chinese lender for its stalled rail project
- Observers say CDB’s commercially based terms are in contrast to Eximbank’s blend of concessionary and non-concessionary loans
