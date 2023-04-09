Just how close will Vietnam get to the US to keep China in check?

When Chinese Premier Li Qiang started making his first phone calls to overseas leaders after taking office last month, his opposite number in Vietnam was among those at the top of the list. In the call with Pham Minh Chinh , Li highlighted the need for continued “neighbourly relations” between China and Vietnam, saying both countries should “continue to take concrete action to promote stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also on the phone earlier with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son with a similar message. The diplomatic activity follows a flurry of interest from the United States in the Southeast Asian country, including an agreement between US President Joe Biden and Nguyen Phu Trong, the chief of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, to “promote, develop and deepen” ties. Both leaders also accepted reciprocal invitations to visit. Observers in the region say Vietnam is balancing its interests and, while it is expected to step up its security cooperation with the US , it will resist being drawn into the American orbit to counter China. Beijing’s outreach comes as its geopolitical competition with Washington grows evermore hostile and many of its neighbours – including US allies such as the Philippines, Japan, Australia and South Korea – have moved closer to Washington as part of what Beijing sees as a strategy to contain its rise. Vietnam, with its fast-growing economy and strategic location on the South China Sea, is of particular importance. So much so that since 2018, the US has sent patrol boats to Vietnam almost every year, and in 2017 and 2021, Washington handed over to Hanoi two Hamilton-class cutters – once the largest class of vessel in the US Coast Guard. A third boat was ready to be delivered last year. The vessels are part of the US Excess Defence Articles programme, which offers excess military equipment to US partners and allied countries in support of military and security modernisation efforts. In recent weeks, senior diplomats from Vietnam and the US have also been meeting in Washington for political and security talks, resulting in the US reaffirming commitments to help Vietnam improve its maritime capacity and law enforcement, according to Vietnam News Agency. Maritime security is an area that has scope for growth, according to Collin Koh, from the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. Koh said the Vietnam Coast Guard had been operating a wider variety of equipment than its military, and had exposure to regional initiatives, giving “more room in coastguard cooperation” between Hanoi and Washington. “Given that the US Coast Guard is keen to step up its Indo-Pacific presence, including in Southeast Asia where it’s expanding its slate of initiatives, we can expect more maritime security cooperation between USCG and its Vietnamese counterparts,” he said. Koh said the extent of Vietnam-US maritime security cooperation was partly determined by Hanoi’s desire to stay non-aligned and non-allied with third parties. China and Vietnam have a shared future, Xi Jinping says in Lunar New Year letter Zhang Mingliang, a Southeast Asia expert with Jinan University in Guangzhou, said Vietnam’s deep-seated suspicions and territorial disputes in the South China Sea with its northern neighbour prompted the increase in security cooperation with the US. “One hand alone cannot clap. It’s understandable and to be expected,” Zhang said, adding that Hanoi would ensure it would not provoke “the north too much”. Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said Hanoi was pursuing a policy of diversification and multilateralisation. According to the Vietnamese foreign ministry , Trong told Biden that the two sides should “step up ties”, raising speculation that the two former foes might upgrade their comprehensive partnership – signed a decade ago – to a strategic one if visits by top leaders take place this year. Thayer also noted that defence and security cooperation was listed as one of the areas of cooperation in the 2013 comprehensive partnership. But Trong also showed deference to China by heading to Beijing soon after Xi secured an unprecedented third term as its Communist Party chief. “General Secretary Trong’s visit to China last November laid the groundwork for tacking back to the United States,” he said. Even if there’s desire on the American side, it does take two hands to clap with Vietnam’s reciprocity Collin Koh, Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies Nevertheless, Vietnam’s security cooperation with the US was not expected to increase dramatically, even as Washington expands its strategic footprint across the region to counter China. Observers said Hanoi was unlikely to follow the lead of the Philippines, which this year gave the US military the green light to use four new military sites in the Philippine archipelago , including one close to disputed waters in the Spratly Islands. For one, the Philippines is a treaty ally with the US bound by a mutual defence treaty. “But none exists between Vietnam and the US,” Koh said. “Even if there’s desire on the American side, it does take two hands to clap with Vietnam’s reciprocity.” Zhang, with Jinan University, said Vietnam was taking the right balance in its security cooperation with the US. “It will not take as big a step as the Philippines, let alone a high-profile one, until it is absolutely necessary,” Zhang said.