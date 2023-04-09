A Chinese warship fires towards the shore during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province on Saturday near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, close to the Chinese coast. Photo: Reuters
US urges ‘restraint’ as China launches Taiwan military drills

  • China announced the military drills as a ‘stern warning’ to Taiwan whose president, Tsai Ing-wen, met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday
  • The United States has been ambiguous on whether it would militarily defend Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing

Updated: 5:29am, 9 Apr, 2023

