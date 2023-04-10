Chinese vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu, who was previously China’s ambassador to Australia, will visit Australia and Fiji this week. Photo: Reuters
China’s vice-foreign minister heads to Australia and Fiji this week to lay groundwork for Albanese talks in Beijing

  • China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu will visit Australia and Fiji this week ahead of anticipated visit to Beijing by Australian PM later this year
  • Trip comes amid an apparent thaw in relations with Canberra and Beijing’s push to boost exchange and cooperation with Pacific Island nations

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 7:33pm, 10 Apr, 2023

