Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Beijing and Shanghai this week. Photo: AFP
What’s in store for Brazil’s President Lula during China visit?
- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to arrive in Shanghai on Tuesday then travel to Beijing where he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday
- The main focus of the visit will be on trade, but geopolitics – including the war in Ukraine – will also play an important role in discussions
