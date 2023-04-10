Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Beijing and Shanghai this week. Photo: AFP
What’s in store for Brazil’s President Lula during China visit?

  • Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to arrive in Shanghai on Tuesday then travel to Beijing where he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday
  • The main focus of the visit will be on trade, but geopolitics – including the war in Ukraine – will also play an important role in discussions

Liu Zhen
Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Apr, 2023

