US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stop in Vietnam this week on his way to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan, the State Department said. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken to meet with Vietnam officials in Hanoi en route to G7 meeting in Japan
- US secretary of state adds the stop to further relations based on ‘the kind of Indo-Pacific’ both nations want to see, an aide says
- Separately, State Department says a Blinken trip to Beijing, postponed since February, has yet to be rescheduled
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stop in Vietnam this week on his way to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan, the State Department said. Photo: AFP