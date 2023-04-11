Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Bilateral trade between China and Nigeria jumped by nearly 142 per cent from 2016 to 2021, according to official data. Photo: AFP
Chinese in Nigeria urged to strengthen security after latest kidnappings
- Embassy calls situation ‘complicated and severe’ and advises citizens and companies to boost safety precautions
- It comes after at least 80 people were abducted by armed bandits in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Friday
