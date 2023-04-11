China warned Japan not to “meddle” in the Taiwanese issue, while Tokyo reiterated the importance of “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait on Monday, during the first face-to-face high-level maritime talks between the two countries since 2019. Senior Chinese and Japanese officials met in Tokyo on the third day of PLA military drills – including simulated precision strikes – around the self-ruled island, which followed last week’s closely watched meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. The 15th round of consultations aimed at resolving tensions between the Asian neighbours in the South and East China seas took place against a backdrop of Japan’s concerns over the military operation occurring so close to its southern islands. Earlier on Monday, a Japanese government spokesperson said Tokyo was following the drills around Taiwan – which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be brought under mainland control, by force if necessary – consistently and “with great interest”. China’s state media reported that the foreign ministry delegation, headed by Hong Liang, director general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, referred to the issue during the meeting. “[China] demanded that the Japanese side stop all words and deeds that infringe China’s territorial sovereignty, damage China’s maritime rights and interests … and refrain from meddling in the Taiwan issue,” the foreign ministry said. According to the Chinese foreign ministry readout, Beijing reiterated its position on Japan’s “negative moves” on issues concerning the disputed East and South China seas. The Japanese side, led by Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of Japan’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, conveyed Tokyo’s “deep concerns” over the situation in the East and South China seas and “reiterated the importance of having peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, according to Japan’s foreign ministry. The Tokyo delegation also urged China to “immediately stop intrusions” into Japanese territorial waters, while also airing concerns over “intensifying” Chinese military activities in the area. Tokyo last month lodged a series of diplomatic protests after China deployed several coastguard vessels near disputed islands in the East China Sea, known in Japan as the Senkaku and called Diaoyu in China. Beijing responded that the islands were part of its territory. There was progress towards the adoption of a military hotline between the two countries’ defence ministries, with China pledging to speed up its use after senior officials gave it a positive evaluation. China and Japan agree to set up hotline to prevent military clashes The hotline would strengthen their ability to prevent maritime and air incidents and it was agreed to use the mechanism “as soon as possible”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry readout. Japanese media reports have suggested the hotline – announced in March ahead of a meeting between foreign ministers Qin Gang and Yoshimasa Hayashi – could begin operating as early as spring this year. The Monday talks also saw the two sides exchanging views on maritime defence, law enforcement and security, and the maritime economy. They agreed to boost dialogue and cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese coastguards and to deepen cooperation in maritime search and rescue, among other things. The two countries also agreed to hold the next round of talks before the end of 2023. Little progress in China-Japan ties despite 2 days of high-level talks “We will deepen practical cooperation in the maritime field, make positive efforts to build the East China Sea into a sea of peace, cooperation and friendship, and promote the establishment of a Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the requirements of the new era,” China’s foreign ministry said. Dylan Loh, an assistant professor in foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University, said the varying statements put out on both sides were not unexpected. China remained opposed to “internationalising the Taiwan issue” and would be alarmed by how other nations – including Japan – were seen to be intervening, he said. “Japan has increasingly seen what happens in Taiwan as linked to its own security and has been quite unequivocal about this.” Tension rises in China-Japan relationship over islands and alliances Loh said the maritime disputes between China and Japan were long-standing and “very difficult to resolve”, but noted that the high-level consultations have not stopped and should be welcomed. “There is mutual recognition that despite mutual suspicion and lingering animosity from the Chinese, that these consultations can help manage temperatures in the East China Sea,” he said. The talks could also serve as a platform for the US and China to better understand each other’s intent and activities in the waterways, given that Japan is among Washington’s closest allies, Loh said.