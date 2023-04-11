For China and the US, is ‘no catastrophe’ really the best scenario?

US-China ties have clearly entered a more dangerous and confrontational era as both powers again flex their military muscle over Taiwan . Furious over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week, Beijing responded with three days of air and naval drills – including a simulated blockade of the self-ruled island. Some saw it as a more restrained reaction than the last time, when the People’s Liberation Army held its biggest cross-strait exercises in decades after McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi went to Taipei in August. Still, a pattern has emerged. The US Navy responded to the PLA drills by sending the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius to the disputed Mischief Reef in the South China Sea on Monday, part of its freedom of navigation operations to challenge Beijing’s expansive territorial claims. Washington and Manila also kicked off their largest, week-long combat drills in over 30 years on Tuesday. More than 17,600 military personnel are involved in the annual Balikatan exercise that will also involve Australia for the first time. Beijing has been critical of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr ’s tilt towards Washington, especially his decision to give the US greater access to the country’s military bases, but Manila said its moves were “a form of deterrence” that was not aimed at any country. Meanwhile, the US and Indian air forces conducted the Cope India exercise this week in West Bengal, with Japan as an observer. Last month, the US and South Korea also held their biggest joint field exercises in five years and the two countries plan to conduct their largest-ever live-fire drills in June. Years of deteriorating US-China ties and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine have reshaped Asia’s geopolitical landscape, fuelling an arms race in the region and making the balancing act harder for smaller countries. It has also raised the spectre of a military clash between the superpowers. Harvard professor Graham Allison has warned that China and the US have sunken deeper into the Thucydides Trap – once seen as a “self-fulfilling prophecy” of superpower rivalry that he helped popularise. “Both parties are right on script, almost as if they were competing to show which could better exemplify that classic role of the ruling power and the rising power, and they are accelerating towards what would be the greatest collision of all times,” Allison told British news magazine The New Statesman in an interview published on April 1. He said that in the absence of guardrail-building communications and dialogue between Beijing and Washington “the chances of catastrophic misunderstandings or miscalculations are rising” – especially over Taiwan. Both sides have accused the other of war-mongering and causing the downward spiral in ties. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s calls for a world-class military capable of winning “regional wars” have been seen by many as a sign that Beijing has accelerated its plan to take over Taiwan by force if necessary. US generals and intelligence officials have offered various predictions about when the PLA might make that move, with General Mike Minihan warning of an armed conflict with China within two years. In China there is also pessimism over the state of relations. Former Chinese diplomat An Gang wrote in an online article early this year that Beijing should step up preparations for a full-scale struggle with the US. He pointed to “a huge systemic crisis” that was accelerating and could “derail bilateral ties at any time”. So can the two powers avoid a head-on collision? “The best scenario is no catastrophe, not improvement,” Wang Jisi, a US expert at Peking University, said at an event in Singapore early this month. According to Wang, China’s leadership has largely given up on ties improving, which partly explains why Beijing has been reluctant to resume high-level talks with Washington. “I talked to some decision-makers … and they said how can we expect to improve relations with that country if it is trying to contain China,” he said. The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that China has so far refused to engage directly with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin or General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Republican shift on Ukraine masked by Beijing’s fury over Tsai’s US trip Allison also indicated that both sides would need to refrain from changing the status quo of the Taiwan issue to prevent a conflict. He said Beijing may feel compelled to act if a US president advocating formal recognition of Taiwan is elected next year, or if a more independence-leaning Taiwanese leader than Tsai is elected in January. “American politics is driving towards something that could become a provocation that China could not avoid,” he said in the interview. But not everyone is convinced about the threat of conflict. In a tweet last month, Miles Yu – a senior aide to former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo – said China’s talk of preparing for war with the US was largely a Communist Party tactic to “use confrontation to promote cooperation” that dated back to the Mao Zedong era. According to Yu, Beijing “needs the US more than the other way around”.