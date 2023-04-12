Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Tashkent this week. Photo: AFP
Qin Gang to visit Uzbekistan, attend talks on Afghanistan as China continues diplomatic push in Central Asia
- Chinese foreign minister will meet Uzbek president and acting foreign minister and discuss Taliban-ruled neighbour with counterparts from region
- The Central Asian country’s geopolitical profile is growing, having hosted Xi Jinping in autumn and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month
