Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Tashkent this week. Photo: AFP
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Tashkent this week. Photo: AFP
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Qin Gang to visit Uzbekistan, attend talks on Afghanistan as China continues diplomatic push in Central Asia

  • Chinese foreign minister will meet Uzbek president and acting foreign minister and discuss Taliban-ruled neighbour with counterparts from region
  • The Central Asian country’s geopolitical profile is growing, having hosted Xi Jinping in autumn and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Tashkent this week. Photo: AFP
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Tashkent this week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE