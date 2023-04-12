Josep Borrell, the European Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, is to hold talks in Beijing this week. Photo: Reuters
As Macron’s Taiwan remarks fester, top EU envoy must try to project unity in China
- Josep Borrell, the European Union’s chief diplomat, arrives for talks this week in Beijing on a variety of issues
- French President Emmanuel Macron has made his trip more difficult, undercutting claims of a unified EU front on China policy
Josep Borrell, the European Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, is to hold talks in Beijing this week. Photo: Reuters