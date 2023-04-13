Construction on the CKU railway, originally conceived in the mid-1990s, is expected to start this year after Beijing finally reached an agreement with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year. Photo: Handout
Construction on the CKU railway, originally conceived in the mid-1990s, is expected to start this year after Beijing finally reached an agreement with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year. Photo: Handout
China’s Qin Gang targets energy, infrastructure and Central Asia train project in Uzbekistan talks

  • Chinese foreign minister meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, highlighting need for secure energy supplies
  • China willing to ‘work closely’ with Uzbekistan before a meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers to discuss situation in neighbouring Afghanistan

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:37pm, 13 Apr, 2023

