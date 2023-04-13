German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted China’s willingness to “weigh in” on world affairs. Photo: Reuters
How China uses influence on Russia is key to its ties with Europe, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says
- Baerbock says a ‘swift and just’ end to Ukraine war will be top of her agenda when she visits China this week
- She insists Germany does not want to decouple but wants to ‘de-risk’ the relationship by reducing its economic reliance on China
