Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (third left) with regional counterparts (from left) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of Iran, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hina Rabbani Khar of Pakistan, in Samarkand on Thursday. Photo: AFP
In Afghanistan, China to stay focused on trade ties, Taliban counterterrorism efforts: analyst
- ‘China’s Position on the Afghan Issue’ released as Foreign Minister Qin Gang visits Central Asia, with 3 out of 11 points referring to anti-terror work
- Counterterrorism will be a key factor for China to recognise the Taliban’s international status and further economic ties, observer says
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (third left) with regional counterparts (from left) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of Iran, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hina Rabbani Khar of Pakistan, in Samarkand on Thursday. Photo: AFP