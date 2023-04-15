Chinese loan disbursements to the 46 countries that applied for G20 relief reduced to US$15 billion in 2020-2021. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Complex’ reasons behind drop in Chinese lending drop after G20 debt relief plan
- Bureaucracy could have contributed to Chinese banks suspending payments during pandemic assistance programme, study finds
- China’s loan disbursements for existing projects fell by 51 per cent during the two years of the scheme
Chinese loan disbursements to the 46 countries that applied for G20 relief reduced to US$15 billion in 2020-2021. Photo: Shutterstock