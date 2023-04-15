Beijing started blocking Taipei’s participation in the World Health Assembly in 2017. Photo: AFP
Beijing started blocking Taipei’s participation in the World Health Assembly in 2017. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan unlikely to be observer at World Health Assembly ‘no matter how hard US tries’

  • Observer status would imply the island is an independent state which would be ‘totally impossible’ for Beijing to accept, analyst says
  • Taiwanese and American officials on Monday discussed a strategy to expand Taipei’s participation in UN system and other forums

Hayley WongLaura Zhou
Hayley Wong and Laura Zhou

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing started blocking Taipei’s participation in the World Health Assembly in 2017. Photo: AFP
Beijing started blocking Taipei’s participation in the World Health Assembly in 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE