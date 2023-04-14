Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. Photo: Xinhua
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang asks Taliban to create more progressive and inclusive government

  • Qin makes the appeal, which also asks the fundamentalist group to work with neighbouring countries, during a visit to Uzbekistan
  • Qin also calls for more work to counter terrorism, highlighting its concerns about Uygur militant groups in the country

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 7:45pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE