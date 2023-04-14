German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, right, visited the Vitesco Automotive plant in China. Photo: dpa
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urges Germany to avoid ‘bloc confrontation’ amid warnings Taiwan conflict would be global ‘horror show’
- Qin was speaking after talks with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who said Europe ‘cannot be indifferent to tensions in the Taiwan Strait’
- German minister appeals to Beijing to help end Ukraine conflict, but asks why it has not called on Russia to stop its war on its neighbour
