Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
Brazil
China /  Diplomacy

China rolls out red carpet for Brazil’s President Lula, with pledge to elevate ties

  • Xi Jinping welcomes his Brazilian counterpart to the Chinese capital, saying relations are a diplomatic priority
  • Ukraine and cooperation deals on the agenda during talks at the Great Hall of the People

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:26pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE