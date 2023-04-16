Yunnan party boss Wang Ning (left) met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Nawpyidaw as part of his tour of Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP/Myanmar Military Information Team
China’s provincial leaders take centre stage in Beijing’s diplomatic push to charm neighbours
- Communist Party chiefs from border regions such as Xinjiang and Yunnan play leading role in campaign to woo Central and Southeast Asia
- Observers say strategy to bolster ties with nearby countries now sits at the heart of Beijing’s foreign policy
