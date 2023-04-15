The Brazilian and Chinese leaders pictured ahead of their meeting on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brazilian president wraps up China visit by telling US to ‘stop encouraging’ war in Ukraine

  • Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued the challenge a day after a meeting with Xi Jinping, where they urged more countries to play a constructive role
  • While Lula also said the US and EU need to start talking about peace, he told China’s state broadcaster that he still wanted better relations with Washington

Sylvie Zhuang in Beijingand Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:50pm, 15 Apr, 2023

