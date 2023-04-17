Putin meets China’s defence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow, hails military cooperation

“Undoubtedly, this is another crucial area that strengthens the extremely trusting, strategic nature of our relations,” Putin said.

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Pool via Reuters

Advertisement

The visit was the first Li has made to another country since he was appointed last month.

“In recent times cooperation between Russia and China in the military and military-technical spheres has been developing very well,” he told Putin, saying this helped boost regional security. Li’s comments were translated by the Kremlin.

Beijing had announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defence officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin.