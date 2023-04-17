Smoke billows above homes in Khartoum as fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the RSF continues following weeks of deepening tensions. Photo: AFP
Chinese embassy in Sudan issues ‘high alert’ notice, tells citizens to stay indoors, away from windows
- Urgent message from Chinese embassy in Khartoum comes as deadly fighting between rival Sudanese armed factions enters third day
- No Chinese reported among the casualties, which have topped 1,000 and include dozens of civilians
