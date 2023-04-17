Visit by Francisco Bustillo comes as China seeks to foster closer ties with South America amid growing geopolitical tensions with the United States. Photo: Getty Images
China FTA talks on the cards as Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo begins 5-day visit
- Bustillo expected to use his trip to try and speed up negotiations for a Uruguay-China FTA, formal talks on which started last year
- Coming days after visit by Brazilian president, Uruguayan minister’s trip also raises hopes of a free-trade deal between Beijing and Mercosur bloc
