Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, gives a press conference on the arrest of two alleged Chinese agents in New York on Monday. Photo: US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York via Facebook
US charges two with setting up Chinese ‘secret police station’ in New York

  • Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government without informing US authorities
  • Lu also allegedly harassed and threatened an individual considered a fugitive by China in a bid to persuade the person to return to the country

Reuters
Updated: 1:30am, 18 Apr, 2023

