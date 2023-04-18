Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, gives a press conference on the arrest of two alleged Chinese agents in New York on Monday. Photo: US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York via Facebook
US charges two with setting up Chinese ‘secret police station’ in New York
- Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government without informing US authorities
- Lu also allegedly harassed and threatened an individual considered a fugitive by China in a bid to persuade the person to return to the country
