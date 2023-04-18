Foreign Minister Qin Gang says China is ready to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestinians, as Beijing increasingly seeks to present itself as a global peacemaker. In separate phone calls with his Israeli and Palestinian Authority counterparts on Monday, Qin aired China’s concerns over the deepening conflict between the two sides, saying the solution was to resume peace negotiations. He told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that Beijing encouraged both sides to “show political courage and take steps to resume peace talks” and that China was “willing to facilitate this”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry readout. Qin said China had “no self-interest in this issue” and hoped that Israelis and Palestinians could “coexist peacefully and maintain regional peace and stability”. It comes amid heightened tensions in recent months as Israeli forces stepped up military raids in the West Bank, leading to a jump in deaths and arrests. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have been stalled since 2014. Qin told Cohen the “top priority” was to control the situation and prevent it from escalating, and that the parties should remain calm and exercise restraint. Similarly, the Chinese foreign minister told his Palestinian Authority counterpart Riyad al-Maliki that China was willing to play an “active role” in restarting peace talks in one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. Qin said the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month – in a deal brokered by China – had set an example for differences to be resolved through dialogue. Analysts have suggested that China’s success with Iran and Saudi Arabia reflected its growing influence in the Middle East and signalled Beijing’s desire to position itself as a mediator on the international stage. China also offered to help mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in March. During their call, Maliki told Qin that he welcomed all efforts by China, and that Beijing had proved to be a “responsible major power” with the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal, according to the Chinese statement. Qin said China had always supported the strategic autonomy of Middle Eastern countries and was willing to continue contributing to peace and stability in the region. In their call, Cohen thanked Qin for China’s efforts in the conflict, but he said it seemed “difficult to resolve this issue in the short term”. “Israel attaches great importance to China’s influence, pays close attention to the Iranian nuclear issue, and expects China to play a positive role,” Cohen said. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said Beijing had been “emboldened” to do more on the global stage after it brokered the Iran-Saudi Arabia pact. “China now wants to offer an alternative global order, saying they unite people and countries,” he said. “It wants a bigger role in the international arena.” But Wu said Beijing’s efforts could have limited success and that its bid to find solutions to Russia’s war in Ukraine had “achieved nothing so far”. Qin’s offer to play mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could also be partly motivated by China’s desire to expand its influence in the Middle East. Wu noted that Chinese diplomats and businesses were paying more attention to the region, with a growing list of economic deals there. “It’s an overall strategy. [China] finds that the Middle East has some room for them to play,” he said, adding that Beijing’s diplomatic efforts in the region were also to do with its worsening ties with Washington .