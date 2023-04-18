A man surveys the damage inside a Khartoum home damaged during clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Photo: Reuters
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Violence in Sudan a test for China’s ambitions in Africa: analysts

  • Beijing’s reputation in the continent and at home is at stake in its handling of the crisis in Khartoum, observers said
  • Decades of Chinese investment and trade have not led to peace in the African nation, they noted

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 11:30pm, 18 Apr, 2023

