A man surveys the damage inside a Khartoum home damaged during clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Photo: Reuters
Violence in Sudan a test for China’s ambitions in Africa: analysts
- Beijing’s reputation in the continent and at home is at stake in its handling of the crisis in Khartoum, observers said
- Decades of Chinese investment and trade have not led to peace in the African nation, they noted
A man surveys the damage inside a Khartoum home damaged during clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Photo: Reuters