Clashes between rival Sudanese military forces have entered their fourth day, leaving around a hundred dead and thousands injured. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese citizens in Sudan face food shortages as embassy stays mum about evacuation plans

  • China’s embassy in the North African country says it is monitoring violence and deciding whether to evacuate
  • Worker in Khartoum says family had no time to stock up before violence erupted in Sudanese capital, while student confirms attack on dormitory

Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 Apr, 2023

