Clashes between rival Sudanese military forces have entered their fourth day, leaving around a hundred dead and thousands injured. Photo: AFP
Chinese citizens in Sudan face food shortages as embassy stays mum about evacuation plans
- China’s embassy in the North African country says it is monitoring violence and deciding whether to evacuate
- Worker in Khartoum says family had no time to stock up before violence erupted in Sudanese capital, while student confirms attack on dormitory
