Kim Jong-un pictured with Xi JInping in Pyongyang in 2019. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to boost communications amid ‘complex and serious’ changes
- Details of last week’s call were released hours before G7 foreign ministers told the North to refrain from further nuclear tests or other ‘provocations’
- Xi told Kim that he hoped to ‘strengthen strategic communication’ between the two sides and promote friendly cooperation
