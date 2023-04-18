Kim Jong-un pictured with Xi JInping in Pyongyang in 2019. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un pictured with Xi JInping in Pyongyang in 2019. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to boost communications amid ‘complex and serious’ changes

  • Details of last week’s call were released hours before G7 foreign ministers told the North to refrain from further nuclear tests or other ‘provocations’
  • Xi told Kim that he hoped to ‘strengthen strategic communication’ between the two sides and promote friendly cooperation

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:23pm, 18 Apr, 2023

