A PLA pilot pictured during the recent Taiwan Strait exercise. Photo: Handout
Beijing hits out at ‘arrogant’ and ‘prejudiced’ G7 statement warning against Taiwan threats
- The bloc expressed its strong opposition to attempts to ‘change the status quo by force or coercion’ after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan
- The Chinese foreign ministry said there were ‘sinister’ anti-China intentions behind the statement issued after a series of exercises in the Taiwan Strait
