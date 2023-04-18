A PLA pilot pictured during the recent Taiwan Strait exercise. Photo: Handout
A PLA pilot pictured during the recent Taiwan Strait exercise. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing hits out at ‘arrogant’ and ‘prejudiced’ G7 statement warning against Taiwan threats

  • The bloc expressed its strong opposition to attempts to ‘change the status quo by force or coercion’ after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan
  • The Chinese foreign ministry said there were ‘sinister’ anti-China intentions behind the statement issued after a series of exercises in the Taiwan Strait

Cyril IpDewey Sim
Cyril Ip in Hong Kongand Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:33pm, 18 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A PLA pilot pictured during the recent Taiwan Strait exercise. Photo: Handout
A PLA pilot pictured during the recent Taiwan Strait exercise. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE