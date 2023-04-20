Filipino fishermen sail past a Chinese coastguard ship in the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea in February. Photo: AFP
China’s foreign minister heads to Manila amid ‘big ups and downs’ in relations
- Qin Gang expected to discuss cooperation on agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure with his Philippine counterpart
- Security issues including the South China Sea and Taiwan are also likely to be high on Qin’s agenda, according to observers
